Arti 1.2.7 is released: onion services, RPC, and more

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust. Now we're announcing the latest release, Arti 1.2.7.

This release adds support for restricted discovery mode (previously known as "client authorization") in Arti's hidden service (.onion service) implementation. It also contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, and improvements, and behind the scenes work on the RPC subsystem, DoS resistance, and relay infrastructure. For full details on what we've done, and for information about many smaller and less visible changes as well, please see the CHANGELOG.

