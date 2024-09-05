Latest From Red Hat's Site

Scale testing is critical for understanding how a cluster will hold up under production load. Generally, you may want to scale test to reach a certain max density as the end goal, but it is often also useful to scale up from smaller batch sizes to observe how performance may change as the overall cluster becomes more loaded. Those of us that work in the area of performance analysis know there are many ways to measure a workload and standardizing on a tool can help provide more comparable results across different configurations and environments.

This article will take users through the process of using the Red Bait performance and scale team’s workload tool called kube-burner (which has been accepted as a CNCF sandbox project) to test deployments at scale. While you can learn more about all the ways kube-burner can be used for scalability testing, including how the tool is extended for egress coverage, this guide will focus on customizing a kube-burner workload for virtual machine (VM) deployment at scale on Red Hat OpenShift, with an additional focus on storage attachments and cloning.