A traumatic experience caused a young man to understand the stark gender inequality in his home country, so he turned to the Internet to educate himself about gender equality and social justice. Inspired to take action, he founded a nonprofit at age 16 to empower young people to advocate for gender equality and work for an inclusive and accessible Internet for everyone. He joined the Internet Society Youth Ambassador Program to further develop his skills, and today, his nonprofit has served close to 6,000 young people and is building digital literacy in his country and beyond. For him, the Internet is a powerful tool for social change.