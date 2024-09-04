today's howtos
-
How to install Zulu Java on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Zulu Java is also an open-source Java development kit (JDK) distributed by Azul Systems.
-
OSNote ☛ How to Install Brasero CD and DVD Burning Tool on Ubuntu 24.04
Brasero is a well-known CD/DVD burning application for Linux, particularly designed for the GNOME desktop environment. It provides an intuitive interface for burning data, audio, and video discs, as well as creating and burning ISO images.
-
OSNote ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on Debian 12
Debian 12, known as “Bookworm,” is a stable and secure operating system favored by many for web hosting and server management. One common requirement for web servers is the installation of PHP, a popular scripting language used for developing dynamic websites and applications.
-
Vitux ☛ How to Test your Email Server (SMTP) Using the Telnet Command
As a GNU/Linux administrator, you may find it necessary to troubleshoot or test your Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) server to ensure it's working correctly. One of the most effective ways to do this is by using the telnet command.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Split Large ‘tar’ Archive into Multiple Files of Certain Size
In this how-to guide, we will briefly explore the creation of archive files and splitting them into blocks of a selected size. We will use tar, one of the most popular archiving utilities on Linux, and also take advantage of the split utility to help us break our archive files into small parts.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Adjust Cursor Size on Kubuntu KDE
This tutorial will help you adjust cursor size on Kubuntu KDE. This is useful for people like teachers and those with vision impairments and you can help them by exercising simple procedures below. It is a continuation to our tutorials in same configuration for MATE and GNOME users respectively. Now let's try it out.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Set Date And Time From Command Line In Linux
This brief guide will provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to set Date and Time from Command line in GNU/Linux with an example.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PeaZip on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PeaZip on Debian 12. PeaZip is a versatile file archiver designed to help users compress, extract, and manage archived files.
-
ID Root ☛ How to Overwrite a File in Python
File handling is a crucial aspect of programming, and Python provides various methods to manipulate files effectively. One common task is overwriting files, which involves replacing the existing content of a file with new data.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on AlmaLinux 9
Kdenlive is a powerful and versatile open-source video editing software that has gained popularity among GNU/Linux users. Its user-friendly interface, extensive features, and compatibility with various formats make it an excellent choice for both beginners and advanced video editors. AlmaLinux 9, a community-driven GNU/Linux distribution, provides a stable and secure platform for running Kdenlive.
-
ID Root ☛ Bash If Statement
Bash scripting is an essential skill for any GNU/Linux user or system administrator. It allows you to automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows, and create powerful tools for managing your system.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FirewallD on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FirewallD on Fedora 40. Fedora 40, the latest release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, comes packed with a plethora of features and improvements that enhance user experience and system performance.
-
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Moodle LMS on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
Moodle is a popular open-source platform used by educational institutions worldwide for creating online courses, managing content, and facilitating collaborative learning.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Installing proprietary trap AWS CLI on Ubuntu 24.04
The proprietary trap AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) is a unified tool designed to manage and interact with Amazon Web Services (AWS) resources from the command line. Below is a step-by-step guide to installing the proprietary trap AWS CLI on Ubuntu 24.04.
-
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Akregator on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04