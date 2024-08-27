posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 27, 2024,

Quoting: OSMC's Kodi v21.1 update: Enhancing the Linux-based media center experience —

OSMC (Open Source Media Center), a free and open-source media player operating system built on Linux, has released its new August version. This variant is notable for incorporating Kodi v21.1, also known as Omega.

The OSMC team delayed the release until Kodi v21.1 was available to prioritize stability and uphold the consistent user experience associated with OSMC. This approach reflects the team's focus on providing thoroughly tested upgrades aimed at improving media consumption while minimizing disruption to existing configurations.

The update addresses several technical issues and enhances overall system performance. It resolves problems with user data backups to SMB shares and corrects playback issues with VC-1 encoded content on Vero 4K/4K+ and V models. Additionally, the update brings refinements such as improved OSMC remote keymap messages and the introduction of custom EDID support for Vero 4K / 4K+ and V models to better accommodate different display technologies.