posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 27, 2024



Quoting: Check Laptop Battery Health in Ubuntu from the Command Line - OMG! Ubuntu —

Most of using Ubuntu on a laptop will monitor battery level from the top bar (enabling battery percentage in the top bar is something I always do), and dive into the Settings > Power panel for more details as and when needed.

However, those methods only show current battery levels, and how long until you need to recharge. They don’t tell you anything about the health of your laptop battery.

If you want more information, Ubuntu pre-installs the Power Statistics utility. The GUI tool provides updating graphs showing charging history, power usage, and a ‘details’ tab with a wealth of information.

But if you’re someone who spends a lot of time in terminal, prefer its, or you’re using an Ubuntu flavour or offshoot that doesn’t include the Power Statistics app, you can easily see battery condition and other information from the command line.

Perhaps you’ve noticed your laptop needs recharging more often, that the battery no lasts as long as it used to. Batteries have finite lifespans, and if you let them run down completely, then recharge fully, repeatedly, it lessens the charge they can hold.