Best Free and Open Source Software

Wikileaks: A case study on journalism and encryption

Julian Assange is finally free in his homeland of Australia. The journalist, who spent years under persecution for exposing war crimes committed by the United States, shaped investigative journalism by utilizing encrypted technologies to safeguard sources, their information--and journalism itself.

New Nuvoton’s M2003 Series with 32-bit Arm Cortex-M23 Core

Nuvoton Technology has introduced the M2003 series, a new line of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M23 core, aimed at upgrading from traditional 8-bit microcontrollers. The M2003 series offers a balance between performance and system cost, making it suitable for applications in AIoT, industrial automation, smart homes, energy storage, and automotive electronics.

CoreELEC 21.1 JeOS for Kodi Released with Enhanced Hardware Support, 3D Playback

Based on the latest Kodi 21.1 “Omega” release, CoreELEC 21.1 is here to introduce support for more Amlogic hardware, including the Ugoos AM8 (Pro), Ugoos SK1, Tencent Aurora 5X, X96 X10, and Kinhank/Orbsmart G1. Users can now install CoreELEC on these devices and enjoy a powerful Kodi media center experience.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 25th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Happy 33rd Birthday, Linux!

On August 25th, 1991, the 21-year-old Finnish student Linus Benedict Torvalds made his now-famous announcement on the comp.os.minix newsgroup that he’s working on a free operating system for 386(486) AT clones, just as a “hobby.”

This RISC-V Tablet Can Run Ubuntu and (Maybe) Android

  
DeepComputing has unveiled a new RISC-V tablet, the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II

 
LibreOffice 24.8 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 24.8 as the latest stable version of this popular, powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux systems.

 
OSMC's August update is here with Kodi 21.1

  
All devices supported by OSMC on Kodi v20 remain supported for Kodi v21

 
Microsoft Has Pretty Much Lost Uzbekistan Already [original]

  
Firefox and Edge are in 1%-2% territories

 
OSMC's Kodi v21.1 update: Enhancing the Linux-based media center experience

  
OSMC (Open Source Media Center), a free and open-source media player operating system built on Linux, has released its new August version

 
Linux Market Share Covered By Different News Sites

  
A recent report from StatCounter gives the Linux community hope that the open-source desktop is finally being taken seriously

 
Check Laptop Battery Health in Ubuntu from the Command Line

  
Want to check your battery health in Ubuntu from the command-line, no need to install anything extra

 
COSMIC Alpha Released! Here’s what people are saying

  
It’s happening! This is not a drill! The alpha version of COSMIC

 
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 11 high quality open source Linux presentation software

 
What's New In The Revised Blue Angel Criteria

  
KDE's Okular is the first software which got awarded with the Blue Angel label for resource and energy-efficient software products

 
Kate & Fonts

  
Let's use the features of Cascadia Code as an example

 
FrOScon 2024 And GSoC '24 Activities

  
FrOScon is the biggest conference about free and open-source software in Germany

 
13 Tips and Tweaks to Get More Out of KDE Konsole Terminal

  
It's time to kustomize the KDE Konsole

 
Jack Wallen's Linux Commands

  
Linux is the most secure OS on the market for a reason

 
Quick Share for Android to soon get drag-and-drop

 
These 14 Linux Commands Helped Me Become a Better Troubleshooter

  
Using Linux, especially as a server, often means dealing with new errors and resolving them

 
Deepin 23 brings AI to the Linux desktop - and it's complicated

  
The latest release of Deepin Linux retains its usual beauty and adds a layer of AI to the desktop

 
Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1-powered industrial SoM and dev board features dual GbE ports, cellular connectivity, and more

  
In terms of software, the company provides SDK featuring Linux 5.10

 
GSoC Projects in GNOME

  
Here Are 5 Apps I Always Install When I Set Up a Linux Desktop

  
If you use modern technology regularly, there are doubtless certain apps difficult to imagine going without

 
I Ran Linux on My Smartphone, It's Still Held Back By Hardware

  
I once daily drove a Linux phone, the Librem 5, for a spell. I ended up selling it due to issues that primarily had to do with hardware

 
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints

  
Windows TCO

 
Bartib is an easy to use time tracking tool for the command line

 
Review: Nobara Project 40 and OpenMandriva 24.07 "ROME"

  
The Nobara Project distribution is a Fedora-based operating system

 
What's new in BlissOS June 2024 releases?

  
We've uploaded new builds to our SourceForge page

 
DDD-3.4.1 Debugger GUI released

  
DDD, the DATA DISPLAY DEBUGGER, version 3.4.1 has been released

 
Review of Napcat wireless NVR with solar-powered security cameras

 
Join Us: Contribute to Open Source as Marathi speaking person!

  
GNOME is one of the most widely used free and open-source desktop environments

 
I Finally Bought a Linux Laptop, Here's What I Chose and Why

  
I'd been using Linux operating systems on laptops for years, but always ones I'd manually installed where Windows or macOS existed before

 
Wine 9.16

  
The Wine development release 9.16 is now available

 
Ryzen 9 9950X runs 16% faster on an Intel-optimized Linux distro

  
Linux often the leads Windows in benchmark comparisons

 
AlmaLinux: Your Enterprise Linux Ticket to Freedom

  
This article explores why AlmaLinux is an attractive solution for sysadmins looking to upgrade their environment and deploy a new enterprise-capable distribution

 
5 Reasons Why I Stopped Using Ubuntu

  
Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux for many users

 
Linux hits new heights as desktop market share climbs

  
Despite Linux's growth, Windows remains the dominant desktop operating system

 
“your actual contribution to gentoo project is now pure shit!”

  
Ah, the life of a package maintainer. As far as controversial figures go, we probably rank somewhere under florist and nowhere near politician

 
FreshRSS 1.24.2 Rolls Out New Security Features and Extensions

  
the most respected self-hosted RSS feed aggregators

 
This week in KDE: per-monitor brightness control and “update then shut down”

  
This week was all about the quality of life features

 
NVIDIA driver with Linux kernel 6.10 causing kernel oops | GamingOnLinux

  
NVIDIA is currently investigating a bug where their drivers are crashing on modern kernels (6.10+)

 
