Best Free and Open Source Software

11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Presentation Software - LinuxLinks
This type of software is a presenter’s best friend helping information to be communicated effectively at events, meetings, conferences, lectures, sales presentations, and more. Embellishing the presentation with smooth transitions, text, photo and video will help retain the attention of the audience, bring out the key ideas that are being shared, and make the presentation more professional.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 11 high quality open source Linux presentation software. The software listed below will help make your slides look stunning. Whether you are teaching a lesson, pitching a product, delivering a keynote, or trying to promote a worthy cause, these tools will help bring simplicity and engagement to your presentations. Hopefully there will be something of interest for anyone who needs to produce professional quality presentations.
Velociraptor - endpoint visibility and collection tool - LinuxLinks
Velociraptor is an advanced digital forensic and incident response tool that enhances your visibility into your endpoints.
Velociraptor’s power and flexibility comes from the Velociraptor Query Language (VQL). VQL is a framework for creating highly customized artifacts, which allow you to collect, query, and monitor almost any aspect of an endpoint, groups of endpoints, or an entire network. It can also be used to create continuous monitoring rules on the endpoint, as well as automate tasks on the server.
This is free and open source software.
MyTimer - geeky timer for terminal lovers - LinuxLinks
MyTimer is a Python project that aims to provide a simple yet efficient timer for terminal users, particularly targeting the geek community.
The project allows users to set timers directly from their command line interface, making it convenient for those who spend a significant amount of time working in the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Zeit - command line tool for tracking time - LinuxLinks
Zeit is a command line tool for tracking time spent on tasks and projects.
This is free and open source software.
BeamerPresenter - PDF viewer for presentations - LinuxLinks
BeamerPresenter is a PDF viewer for presentations designed to show additional information to the speaker on a separate screen.
Multimedia content and tools for drawing/highlighting allow you to make the presentation interactive. The modular user interface can show notes (text or separate PDF file), a timer, thumbnails of the slides etc.
This software uses the Qt framework and the PDF engines MuPDF or Poppler. It is free and open source software.