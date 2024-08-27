posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 27, 2024



Quoting: COSMIC Alpha Released! Here’s what people are saying. —

It’s happening! This is not a drill! The alpha version of COSMIC, our new desktop environment for Pop!_OS and other Linux distros, has been released. COSMIC adds new features, customization, performance, stability, and security. Its “alpha” state adds bugs. Bug reports are welcome, as are screenshots of your custom themes and panels.

To make sure people are as excited about COSMIC as we are, it was essential to give it the best impression we could. Even for an alpha, most features required for daily use needed to feel polished. However, you’re bound to come across some breaking bugs before the official release, so we advise you hold off on using COSMIC for production use for now.