Games: GNU/Linux Scores A Surprising Gaming Victory Against Vista 11, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More
-
Forbes ☛ Linux Scores A Surprising Gaming Victory Against Windows 11
The conversation around gaming on GNU/Linux sure has changed in the last few years. And these benchmark results prove it.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients with Odd Realm, Just Crow Things and Shapez 2 - 2024-08-21 Edition
Between 2024-08-15 and 2024-08-22 there were 42 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 283 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 14.8 % of total released titles. Not only is this a fairly high percentage, this time there’s a lot of really good titles released at the same time.
-
Hackaday ☛ Atari Announces The Atari 7800+ Nostalgia Console
Following the trend of re-releasing every single game console as some kind of modern re-imagining or merely an ARM-SBC-with-emulator slapped into a nice looking enclosure, we now got the announcement from Atari that they will soon be releasing the Atari 7800+.
-
Science Alert ☛ Video Games Can Boost Your Mental Health – But There's a Catch
Here are 3 tips for positive gaming.