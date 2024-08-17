Windows TCO: Ransomware, Copy2Pwn, and More
-
The Verge ☛ National Public Data admits it leaked Social Security numbers in a massive data breach
Finally, this week, it published a Security Incident page confirming a few details but leaving many other questions unanswered.
-
Wired ☛ The Slow-Burn Nightmare of the National Public Data Breach
The data isn't always accurate, but it seems to involve two troves of information. One that includes more than 100 million legitimate email addresses along with other information and a second that includes Social Security numbers but no email addresses.
-
The Record ☛ Ransomware attack on Flint affecting city services as FBI investigates incident
Phones and computers used by government workers in Flint, Michigan are facing outages due to a ransomware attack that began on Wednesday.
The city of about 80,000 people published a statement Thursday saying it is experiencing internal network and internet outages caused by the attack. Both the FBI and state attorney general’s office are involved in investigating the incident.
-
Security Week ☛ Copy2Pwn Zero-Day Exploited to Bypass Windows Protections
This threat actor had previously exploited a zero-day tracked as CVE-2024-21412 to bypass Windows protections in attacks aimed at financial market traders.
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ New Windows IPv6 Zero-Click Vulnerability - Schneier on Security
The press is reporting a critical Windows vulnerability affecting IPv6.
-
[Repeat] Security Week ☛ Ransomware Attacks on Industrial Firms Surged in Q2 2024
However, the number of attacks nearly doubled in Q2 compared to Q1 — from 169 incidents to 312 incidents — with these and other groups adapting and ‘recalibrating’ their strategies.