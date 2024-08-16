Tails 6.6 Improves Persistent Storage and Adds Support for Newer Hardware

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 16, 2024



Highlights of Tails 6.6 include improved support for newer hardware, such as graphics, Wi-Fi, etc., the ability to detect new types of errors when starting Tails for the first time from a USB stick and resizing the system partition fails, and an improved Additional Software app to prevent it from crashing when installing virtual packages.

Persistent Storage was also improved in this new Tails release by increasing the maximum waiting time to 4 minutes when unlocking the Persistent Storage before returning an error, preventing the Persistent Storage settings from freezing after opening a link to the documentation, and improving the robustness of the creation of the Persistent Storage after starting a Tails USB stick for the first time.

