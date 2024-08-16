Crowd Supply recently featured the WiCAN Pro, a diagnostic OBD scanner designed to support advanced automotive diagnostics. Built on the ESP32-S3 platform, it offers compatibility with all legislated OBD-II protocols, allowing it to interface with multiple CAN BUS protocols, including three standard CAN protocols and one Single Wire CAN.

The ASUS Q670M-EM-A is a Micro ATX motherboard equipped with an LGA1700 socket, making it compatible with Intel’s 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen Core processors, as well as Pentium and Celeron CPUs. Designed for diverse applications, it features dual RJ45 ports, four SATA ports, and extensive expansion options, catering to both standard and advanced computing needs.