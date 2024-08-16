Stellaris, Godot Engine, Dwarf Fortress, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stellaris Cosmic Storms expansion will launch September 10
Might be time for another run in Stellaris with the Cosmic Storms announced today to release on September 10th. Developed in collaboration with Behaviour Rotterdam, it's set to expand space weather in a big way.
GamingOnLinux ☛ NonSteamLaunchers Decky Loader plugin for Steam Deck released
Making it perhaps easier than ever to get more stores and launchers onto your Steam Deck, the NonSteamLaunchers plugin for Decky Loader is now available. It's been in testing for a while, but now it's available in the main Decky Loader store.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Godot Engine 4.3 is out now with huge new features and a fancy release page
Looks like the Godot team went all-out for the Godot Engine 4.3 release, bringing this royalty-free open source game engine into a bright future.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dwarf Fortress adds Dwarf Babies, an upgraded Adventure Mode and more but macOS cancelled
There's plenty of good news in the latest Dwarf Fortress update, unless you're a macOS gamer that is. A fresh Beta update is out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Until Dawn remake arrives on PC October 4, requires PSN account
For those interested in the Until Dawn remake from Ballistic Moon and PlayStation Publishing LLC, it's set to arrive on October 4th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve attempts to deal with jokes, memes and ASCII art reviews on Steam
I'm sure you've all seen some of the more playful user reviews on Steam, but they're not exactly helpful for figuring out if you want to buy a game and so Valve have a new "Helpfulness System" they're testing.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck SteamOS 3.6.10 Beta 'Tenth time's the charm' fixes some real nuisances
Valve have released yet another Beta for the upcoming release of Steam Deck SteamOS 3.6, this time fixing some really annoying issues. Maybe "Tenth time's the charm" will get us closer to the stable release?