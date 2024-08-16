posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 16, 2024



Quoting: Robbins Changed His Mind, Funtoo Shifts to “Hobby Mode” —

As we informed you at the end of last month, Robbins announced the termination of the project. Three weeks later, however, he has changed that original intention.

Okay, what does this “Hobby Mode” mean? In short, it will continue to receive his personal attention and maintenance. Funtoo users will still be able to perform updates and maintain their systems, ensuring that despite the scaled-back approach, the OS will remain functional and largely up-to-date for those who choose to stick with it.

However, significant changes are on the horizon for the Funtoo community infrastructure. The project will discontinue its bug tracker and community code repositories, shifting the forums and wiki to read-only mode.