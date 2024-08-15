Tux Machines

T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.6

Follow our installation instructions:

How To Use DuckDuckGo as Search Engine on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you switch from Google to DuckDuckGo as default search engine your use on Ubuntu 24.04 or more precisely Firefox web browser. Today DuckDuckGo is an alternative search engine and very famous in the Free Software Community especially among the privacy-aware projects and people, for example, Tor Browser uses it by default, and so does other GNU/Linux distribution derived from Ubuntu, Trisquel. Now if you care about your privacy, after learning much about it, you might want to use it too. Let's try it out!

Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Sparky 2024.08

  
This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line

 
For more details, read our changelog

 
10 Linux keyboard shortcuts I use every day

  
Linux users love to keep their hands on the keyboard

 
Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation, No Connection to Linux, Absent and Proprietary Components

  
Openwashing as a service

 
Incus 6.4 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

  
Incus 6.4 rolls out with bug fixes, better cluster management, storage solutions, OCI support, and more


  
 


 
Immich 1.112 Brings Material Color Theming in the Mobile App

  
Immich 1.112, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution

 
Oreon: A Fresh AlmaLinux-Based Distro Designed for Desktop Users

  
Discover Oreon, a new AlmaLinux-based distro that caters to everyday computing needs and aims to bring Enterprise Linux to home users

 
I Just Removed Ubuntu for Archcraft and my Linux PC Looks Awesome!

  
Switching away from Ubuntu, again, to try Archcraft. Here's what I think!

 
Proton VPN Browser Extensions Now Available to Free Plan Users

  
Proton, the company behind a suite of privacy-focused services

 
Microsoft slammed for trying to trick business users into installing Edge browser

  
Microsoft is pushing Edge on more users

 
Your manager wants you to be productive ...

  
If you think I harbor disdain for mid-level management borglings, sycophants and their minions, you're absolutely right

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.5, Linux 6.6.46, and Linux 6.1.105

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.5 kernel

 
The 4 best closed-source email clients for Linux

  
If Linux is your OS, these closed-source email apps offer great features and user-friendly interfaces

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Two Point Museum, Mudborne, Steam, and More

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, SparkFun, and More

  
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase

  
Gentoo Linux drops IA-64 (Itanium) support

  
Remy Van Elst Explores OpenVMS Operating System

  
Is Intel No Longer a Safe Place for Jews? New Lawsuit Details.

  
Linux Kernel: C, BPF, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux At All-Time High, But Still Tiny On Desktop

  
Open Hardware: RISC-V, ESP32, Pi, and More

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: Lix and EasyJWM in EasyOS

  
Education: Monthly Tech Meetups and Educational Games for Students, Kids, and Teens

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Fedora: Kevin Fenzi on Flock 2024 and Flathub Marks Two Billion Downloads

  
Canonical Reselling Microsoft, Introduces VP of Engineering, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter

  
Standards, Consortia, and the Web

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Back End/Databases: PostgreSQL, BeaconDB, and More

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Review of (or for) Framework Laptop, Including GNU/Linux Perspective

  
Android Leftovers

  
Firefox Is (Almost) Ported to HaikuOS and Some Haiku Development Reports

  
Red Hat and Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Windows TCO: Serious Flaws, Breaches, and Worse

  
Miracle-WM 0.3.1: Preparing for a Smooth Fedora Spin

  
Calamares Installer 3.3.9 Released, Here’s What’s New

  
RebeccaBlackOS 2024-08-12 live Linux drops support for 32-bit processors and replaces Qt5 with Qt6

  
Framework Laptop 13 reviewed, again: Meteor Lake meh, Linux upgrades good

  
Community Member Monday: Khushi Gautam

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
5 most beautiful Linux distributions: 'Equal parts user-friendly and eye candy'

  
Ubuntu 24.04.1 Point-Release Postponed to Late August

  
Kubernetes v1.31 and More

  
Games: Stormgate, Steam Deck, Battle Train, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Mozilla Faces Financial Uncertainty After Google Loses Lawsuit

  
Open Hardware Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Ubuntu, Fedora, and More

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Bad Voltage

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web Browsers: Curl, Firefox, and Chrom*

  
Software: wcurl, Magit, and FEX

  
today's howtos

  
What’s Behind The Unusual DMCA Notices From “Crowdstrike”?

  
Raspberry Pi Pico, RP2350, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Standards: ActivityPub, QUIC, and Public Standard Document Formats

  
Android Leftovers

  
Bad information drives out good or how much can we trust Wikipedia?

  
Efinix introduce the low-power Topaz RISC-V SoC FPGA family for “high-volume, mass-market applications”

  
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Breaches, Botnets, and More

  
PG Back Web 0.2 Brings Local Storage Support

  
With eLxr, Wind River Brings Debian Linux to the Edge

  
Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel

  
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 16, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment

  
KDE, Kubuntu, Debian Qt6 updates plus Kubuntu Noble .1 updates

  
Linux 6.11-rc3

  
Games: Super reaKtor, Minetest, and More

  
Wine 9.15 Launches with Enhanced MSHTML Prototypes

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Open Hardware and Servers

  
today's leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
