Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Containers are different from Type 1 and 2 hypervisors. A Type 1 hypervisor is known as native or bare-metal. With this type, the hypervisor runs directly on the host’s hardware to control the hardware resources and to manage guest operating systems. In other words, the software hypervisor does not require an additional underlying operating system.

The second type of hypervisor runs under a conventional operating system environment as a second layer, with the guest operating systems then running at the third level.

Virtualization uses a hypervisor to emulate hardware, which allows multiple operating systems to run side by side. This isn’t as lightweight as using containers. Compared to virtual machines, a Linux container is less resource-intensive, has a standard interface (start, stop, environment variables, etc.), retains application isolation, and is more easily managed as part of a larger application (multiple containers). Additionally, those multi-container applications can be orchestrated across multiple clouds.

Here’s our verdict on the finest OS-level virtualization (container) software captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.