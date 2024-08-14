Security Leftovers
-
Ubuntu Fixes Multiple OpenSSL Vulnerabilities
Several security issues have recently been discovered in OpenSSL that could result in denial-of-service attacks. OpenSSL is widely used to secure communications across the internet, making these vulnerabilities a significant concern. In response, Canonical has released security updates to address multiple OpenSSL vulnerabilities across different releases, including Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
-
TuxCare Offers Four Years of Precision-Engineered Security Updates for Oracle Linux 7
As the industry’s premier extended support vendor, TuxCare’s new Oracle Linux 7 ELS stands as a cost-effective path toward gaining considerable time and peace of mind while plans are made to transition systems at a time that best suits the organization. The ELS provides high and critical precision-engineered security updates. Without these, enterprises have little choice but to purchase expensive support plans or face potential cyberthreats that can potentially cripple operations.
-
Intel’s 0x129 microcode fix doesn’t impact performance too much on Linux, tests show [Ed: But nevertheless it is a serious defect and they don't want to recall, replace]
For a few months now, Intel has been struggling with instability issues on 13th and 14th-gen processors. To try and fix the issue, Intel had promised to release a microcode fix in August, which is slowly becoming available to users.
-
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel “0x129” Microcode Tested on Linux, Raptor Lake CPUs Shows No Major Performance Impact [Ed: Assuming you trust an Intel-funded site]
Intel has recently released a new microcode patch to address the 14th Gen and 13th Gen CPU instability issues. After a long chain of "updates," it looks like the "0x129" patch might have done the job for Intel, as disclosed in our previous coverage, where the microcode was benchmarked on Windows. Now, credit to Phoronix, Intel's latest microcode patch, which has been tested on Linux as well to see whether there is any performance downgrade on the platform.
-
EIN Presswire ☛ TraitWare Passwordless Login Achieves Red Hat Enterprise Linux Certification
TraitWare Inc. today announced that TraitWare Passwordless Login has achieved Red Hat Software Certification. This certification offers customers and independent software vendors (ISVs) greater confidence that TraitWare Passwordless Login can be effectively integrated with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This enables TraitWare to offer an additional level of security for Red Hat Enterprise Linux logins using SSH and SFTP with its PAM module.