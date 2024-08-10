Making Linux Boot Faster and New Work by Bootlin
Tom's Hardware ☛ Linux boot time reduced by 0.035 seconds thanks to a one-line kernel patch — aligning the slab in the ACPI code makes GNU/Linux boot faster
Linux engineer Colin Ian King discovered that aligning the slab in the ACPI code will make GNU/Linux boot consistently faster by 35 milliseconds.
Bootlin ☛ Buildroot support for STM32MP updated, STM32MP2 added
We are happy to announce a new release of our buildroot-external-st project, which is a Buildrooot add-on that allows to easily get started with STMicroelectronics STM32MP platforms using Buildroot. This new release openstlinux-6.1-buildroot-2024.02.3-mpu-v24.06.26 brings support for the new STM32MP2 platform, updated ST BSP components, updated Buildroot.