Kernel, Programming, and Standards

Which leads to the third question. Quite often, people are not actually interested in resilience if they talk about resilience (especially in the context of IT). There are several prototypical evolution steps companies go through on their journey towards resilience. However, depending on the task at hand, it may be perfectly fine to stop your journey at one of the interim steps. Of course, this is not actual resilience what they achieved in such a situation but it may be completely sufficient to solve their task.

This blog series is based on a presentation, I gave a few times (see, e.g., the J On the Beach 2024 recording). In its core, the post series follows the same storyline as the presentation. However, it dives deeper into the topic and (hopefully) fills the blanks, the presentation had to leave due to time and scope restrictions.

As all this would be way too long for a single blog post, I split it up in several posts: [...]