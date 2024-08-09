OpenBSD -current moves to 7.6-beta

TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 is a 3-in-1 Linux convertible PC designed to allow flexible operation modes while on the go or in the office. It features a partial aluminum chassis and weights 1.5 kg, and a 14-inch bright, matte coated, 360-degree, Full HD (1920×1200 pixels) touchscreen with pressure-sensitive pen support, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits brightness.

While Pop!_OS Linux remains based on Ubuntu, the biggest new feature of the Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release, besides being derived from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and inheriting its LTS (Long-Term Support) capabilities, is the brand-new COSMIC desktop environment written in the Rust programming language.

Raspberry Pi announced the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, priced at $5. This new microcontroller uses the RP2350 MCU, enhancing its lineup with advanced features and improved security measures.

ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.