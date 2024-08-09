OpenBSD -current moves to 7.6-beta
The release is traditionally about November 1st, but we shall see what happens this year. Snapshots are already beginning to show up on the mirrors.
While Pop!_OS Linux remains based on Ubuntu, the biggest new feature of the Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release, besides being derived from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and inheriting its LTS (Long-Term Support) capabilities, is the brand-new COSMIC desktop environment written in the Rust programming language.
TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 is a 3-in-1 Linux convertible PC designed to allow flexible operation modes while on the go or in the office. It features a partial aluminum chassis and weights 1.5 kg, and a 14-inch bright, matte coated, 360-degree, Full HD (1920×1200 pixels) touchscreen with pressure-sensitive pen support, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits brightness.
Raspberry Pi announced the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, priced at $5. This new microcontroller uses the RP2350 MCU, enhancing its lineup with advanced features and improved security measures.
ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.
TinyWATCH S3 P7 is an innovative, open-source smartwatch designed specifically for tech enthusiasts and embedded developers. Created by Unexpected Maker, this device arrives pre-assembled but is designed for easy disassembly, catering to those who wish to hack or modify its hardware.
