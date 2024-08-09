Open Hardware Leftovers
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ CSTA 2024: What happened in Las Vegas
We attended the CSTA Annual Conference in Las Vegas in July — here's what happened.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Real-time ML audio noise suppression on Raspberry Pi Pico 2
Sandeep Mistry, Principal Software Engineer with our friends at Arm, takes us through a neat way to apply audio noise suppression to a microphone input on our brand new Raspberry Pi Pico 2.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Best Raspberry Pi Projects: August 2024
The summer is winding down as we sneak into August (for those in the northern hemisphere anyway) and it's time again to take a look at some of the coolest Raspberry Pi projects that we've featured over the last month. We've got a little bit of everything to inspire your inner maker using anything Pi—from the smallest RP2040 to the beefiest Raspberry Pi 5.
Many of these projects are open source, so we'll provide links to the source code when we can. The makers behind these projects use some of the best Raspberry Pi accessories and HATs available on the market to bring their ideas to life. Whether you're an expert microelectronics master or new to a soldering iron, there's something here for you.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico 2, our new $5 microcontroller board, on sale now
So, two years ago, with the RP1 I/O controller for Raspberry Pi 5 in the bag, the Raspberry Pi chip team started work on what would become RP2350. This is a vastly more sophisticated design than RP2040, featuring: [...]
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Google Pigweed comes to our new RP2350
We love Google Pigweed! Pigweed is an open source project launched by Google in 2020. We love it because it helps programmers and teams of developers build great software for embedded devices that use microcontrollers like our new RP2350 and its predecessor, RP2040. We are also partial to funny product names around here; we are thrilled that our Pico W has gone down in the community’s vernacular as “pie cow”.
-
The Register UK ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico 2 arrives with twin RISC-V cores
It's exciting news for RISC-V fans: Raspberry Pi is adding support for the open ISA with the launch of the Pico 2 and the company's new RP2350 microcontroller.
-
Rlang ☛ Shiny in Production 2024: Full speaker lineup
We are pleased to announce the full line-up for this year’s Shiny in Production conference! This year, we’re introducing a new lightning talk session. These short 5 minute talks will allow us to showcase many more uses of Shiny in Production. The conference will still feature 6 full length talks, as well as a session of lightning speakers.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico 2 - RP2350 adds more PIO, RISC-V cores
I've had access to pre-release hardware and good news: even though the new chip is faster and has more features, it actually uses less power than RP2040, meaning if you run one of these things off a battery, it'll last longer.
I'll talk more about power later, but first, here's the specs.