My initial questionning was on the opportunity to run a desktop environment using virtual machines provided by the OpenBSD vmd(8). But vmd(8) doesn’t feature graphics, as of OpenBSD 7.5. Let’s see if this can be achieved anyway.

The only way I know to get graphics out of a headless serial machine is by using some specialized network protocols: VNC or RDP .

What’s nice is that it could also apply to any (Cloud) VPS. And also to any rack server or headless home servers.

Note that if you’re using virtualization platforms such as Hyper-V, vSphere, Proxmox or even bhyve, you already have access to the graphics in some way. Still, you could use RDP and/or VNC with those if you like it better.