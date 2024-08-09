today's howtos
TuMFatig ☛ Remote Desktop using RDP and VNC
My initial questionning was on the opportunity to run a desktop environment using virtual machines provided by the OpenBSD vmd(8). But vmd(8) doesn’t feature graphics, as of OpenBSD 7.5. Let’s see if this can be achieved anyway.
The only way I know to get graphics out of a headless serial machine is by using some specialized network protocols: VNC or RDP .
What’s nice is that it could also apply to any (Cloud) VPS. And also to any rack server or headless home servers.
Note that if you’re using virtualization platforms such as Hyper-V, vSphere, Proxmox or even bhyve, you already have access to the graphics in some way. Still, you could use RDP and/or VNC with those if you like it better.
Dan Langille ☛ kernel: Limiting closed port RST response from x to y packets/sec
Yesterday, I decided to start monitoring who was trying various ports. I ran sudo tcpdump -ni pflog0 to see what was being logged. I had a block log all in directive in my /etc/pf.conf file.
I got some numbers, grep’d out the IP addresses, and banned about 443 addresses.
It made no difference. I gave up and went for a walk on the beach.
To be clear: the blocking worked. However, it did not solve the issue.
Today, I decided to pay attention to monitoring.
University of Toronto ☛ Maybe understanding Crowdstrike's argument arity problem
Crowdstrike recently released an "External Technical Root Cause Analysis" [PDF] (via) for their recent extreme failure. The writeup is rather unclear about what exactly happened, but I think I understand it and if I do, it's an uncomfortably easy programming mistake to make. So here is my version of the core programming issue.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenJDK on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenJDK on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Java is one of the most widely used programming languages in the world, powering countless applications across various platforms. It offers developers a robust, secure, and platform-independent environment for creating software solutions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on Linux Mint 22. When it comes to system monitoring and management on Linux, few tools are as versatile and user-friendly as Htop. This powerful command-line utility provides a real-time view of your system’s processes, resource usage, and overall performance.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Tor Browser on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20