Games: Humble Bundle, Godot Engine, DRL (Doom, the Roguelike), and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Capcom Summer 2024 Humble Bundle is another great deal
The Capcom Summer 2024 Humble Bundle has launched and looks to be yet another surprisingly good deal, worth taking a look at this one.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Second Dinner (MARVEL SNAP) now investing in W4 Games for Godot Engine
Clearly, Godot Engine is going places, with more and more games using this cross-platform free and open source game engine that doesn't require royalty payments and now they've pulled in Second Dinner who developed MARVEL SNAP.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve working on a new game that could be Half-Life 3
Take this with your usual scepticism, but it appears Valve are working on another new game (no not Deadlock that leaked previously) which may end up being Half-Life 3.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Certain Steam Deck plugins via Decky Loader are causing bootloops
Uh oh. Not only did we recently have the issue with The Jackbox Megapicker breaking the Steam Deck, but now plugins via Decky Loader too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ DRL (Doom, the Roguelike) is coming to Steam as Jupiter Hell Classic
Jupiter Hell Classic is the demake of a remake of a roguelike unmake of a famous 1993 FPS shooter. Rip and Tear!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for August 2024 has Sifu, High on Life, BLACKTAIL
Humble Choice for August 2024 has been released and it's a pretty good selection this time, so here's your usual roundup.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ World of Goo 2 is out now with Native Linux support
One of the original greats from the original indie games boom has returned, World of Goo 2 from 2DBOY and Tomorrow Corporation is now available.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Next Heroic Games Launcher release to include initial GOG Galaxy support
Everyone's favourite Linux games launcher has added yet another milestone feature thanks to Linguin and other Heroic contributors. The development version of Heroic now uses a project named comet to translate a game's GOG Galaxy API calls using a platform-agnostic SDK.