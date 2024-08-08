Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Microsofters' War on Linux Takes New Forms, Pentagon Nowadays Controls Linux in More Ways
Remember what happened to OpenBSD when DARPA learned of its Pentagon-unfriendly stance
-
Only 75 Known Gemini Capsules Still Use Let's Encrypt (More Than 9 Out of 10 Self-Sign)
Some former HTTP/S sites go offline and move to Gemini
New
-
Microsoft Tying Together Its Proxies to Promote Proprietary Software and the GitHub Prison
It does more harm than good
-
Links 07/08/2024: Surveillance and Doxxing in Venezuelan, Plan to Invalidate UK Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023
Links for the day
-
Reminder: When You Rely on Third-Party Card and Payment Processors (and Realise You're a Slave of a Ruthless System)
When you expose war crimes, corruption, and other serious crimes while the powerful whom you are exposing control the financial institutions (or system)
-
Links 07/08/2024: Logitech's Horrifying Digital Restrictions (DRM) Fantasy and "Hey Hi" Bubble Already Bursting
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 07/08/2024: Old Computer Challenge and Salix is on Gemini
Links for the day
-
Thoughts On 'SLUBStick' (Not a Severe Bug, Helps Distract From Lawsuits Against Microsoft Over Clownstrike Fiasco)
Clownstrike-gate showed Windows TCO of about 10 billion dollars (just for this one incident, not counting suffering to airline passengers and many dead patients, denied access to healthcare)
-
Dell Embracing the "Hey Hi" Revolution to Win the "Hey Hi" Arms Race, It's Not Laying Off Anybody!
Dell... generated by L.L.M.
-
Dell Wants Us to Think That Its Layoffs (12,500 People) Are Due to LLMs and Other Crock, the Media Repeats This Lie Unscrutinised
Sweatshops and reselling (Windows PCs) isn't a viable model
-
Microsoft Windows Falls From 100% to 25% in Morocco, GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Now Exceed 4% on Desktops/Laptops
About 90% of these are "proper" GNU/Linux users, not Google's "spyware on top of GNU/Linux" (Chrome)OS
-
"If it is not logic, it's magic. If it is not magic, it is female logic."
Someone can easily overthink this quote
-
IRC (Internet Relay Chat) Turns 36, It's Older Than the World Wide Web
IRC is still alive and kicking
-
Slashdot Media and Linux Journal: Missing Pages, Allegedly
Doc Searls has begun reproducing his own articles
-
Probably the First Major GNU/Linux Distro to Adopt Gemini and Have an Official Gemini Capsule
Welcome to Gemini, Salix! Earning much respect among the 'Geminists' or 'the small Internet'
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, August 06, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, August 06, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):