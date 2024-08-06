posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 06, 2024



Quoting: GNOME Now Has an Official Extension for Legacy Tray Icons - OMG! Ubuntu —

This is non-default package is “a collection of extensions providing additional and optional functionality to GNOME Shell” that are developed and maintained by GNOME developers.

Ubuntu, like other Linux distributions that use GNOME Shell, doesn’t seed this pack of desktop bolt-ons in its default install, but do package it and keep it in their repositories. On Ubuntu you run sudo apt install gnome-shell-extensions to get it.

Most of these ‘official’ extensions are available to install from the GNOME Extensions website. You may be familiar with a few, like the User Themes extension to change GNOME Shell theme, or the Apps Menu extensions that puts a GNOME 2 style app menu in the top bar.

And now there’s a new one…