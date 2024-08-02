Retro/Open Hardware: 486, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Building my ideal 486 laptop
Over the past few weeks, I’ve learned far more than I initially wanted to about the Dell Latitude XP series. I originally purchased a Latitude XP 450C (a 486 DX2 50MHz with a passive matrix display) and ended up making a 4100T (486 DX4 100MHz with a TFT display). This is the journey.
-
[Repeat] Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi Pico W keeps count of your YouTube subscribers
The hardware for this project is particular and precise. If you want to recreate it, you'll need an 8 x 32 WS2812 RGB LED matrix panel, the exact PCB created by Yakroo108 (which you can find over at PCBWay), as well as a Raspberry Pi Pico W. The LCD display is also necessary to get a readout of extra information without overcrowding the matrix panel with too much information.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 hits world-record 3.4 GHz with thermoelectric cooling and firmware tweaks
Jeff Geerling claims not to be an expert in overclocking, but he may have been the first person ever to push a Raspberry Pi 5 above 3 GHz. On Pi Day in 2024, he took a Raspberry Pi 5 to 3.14 GHz. Getting the tiny CPU to go any faster wasn’t possible at the time because of a voltage limit in the Raspberry Pi firmware.
-
Tomeu Vizoso: Etnaviv NPU update 20: Fast object detection on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC
For the last several weeks I have been working full-time on adding support for the NPU to the existing Etnaviv driver. Most of the existing code that supports the NPU in the Amlogic A311D was reused, but NXP used a much more recent version of the NPU IP so some advancements required new code, and this in turn required reverse engineering.