Games: Kitsune Tail, Mini Airways, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fox-girl platformer Kitsune Tails is a true quality retro-inspired good time - out now
Kitsune Tails from developer Kitsune Games is a platformer inspired by the classics like Super Mario Bros, steeped in Japanese mythology and it's well worth playing. Note: key provided by the developer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Real-time air traffic controller sim Mini Airways is out now and will keep you on your toes
What I initially thought would be a bit like Mini Motorways and Mini Metro, it's similar only really in style and name, but Mini Airways is a different and challenging beast that will keep your undivided attention. Note: key provided by the developer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter has launched and Steam Deck Verified
Seems like Aspyr Media actually did a pretty good job on this one, with STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter now available on GOG and Steam.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stop Destroying Videogames petition heads to the European Union
Back in April 2024, I wrote about the Stop Killing Games initiative from Ross at Accursed Farms. Now, it's heading to the European Union with a European Citizens' Initiative you can give you vote to. Sorry fellow Brits, but thanks to Brexit we can't get involved in this. If you're part of the European Union though, you can now truly try and make your voice count.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux hits another all-time high for July 2024 according to Statcounter
Some more good news for you as according to statistics website Statcounter, Linux use hit another all-time high in July 2024. We've seen it slowly creep up over time, just like we've seen on the Steam Survey as well.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for EA Launcher, Starfield: Creation Kit, The Finals
Valve updated Proton Experimental to finish up July with some game fixes, as a little treat. So you can play even more games on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux thanks to their work.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The LEGO Worlds Collide Humble Bundle is a shockingly good deal
The LEGO games can be a lot of fun for audiences both old and young, and now you can get loads of them in the LEGO Worlds Collide Humble Bundle.