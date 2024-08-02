Programming Leftovers
-
Akshay ☛ Introducing Tablespoon · peppe.rs
tbsp (tree-based source-processing language) is an awk-like language that operates on tree-sitter syntax trees. To motivate the need for such a program, we could begin by writing a markdown-to-html converter using tbsp and tree-sitter-md. We need some markdown to begin with: [...]
-
[Old] MITRE Corporation ☛ CWE - 2023 CWE Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses
Over the span of the last five publications of the CWE Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses (2019-2023), there are 15 weaknesses that have been present in every list. This suggests that despite ongoing visibility to the community, these 15 weaknesses represent the most challenging weaknesses that exist today. A more focused training effort is needed to enhance developer practices to ensure that these weaknesses do not continue to introduce unnecessary risk to customer data and services.
-
Rlang ☛ Creating typewriter-styled images in R
creating typewriter-styled maps in {ggplot2}
-
Perl / Raku
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Happy August everyone
We’re
perl -e 'print 8/12' ==> 0.666666666666667of the way through the year, depending on your level of precision.
This has felt like a long year, and an exceedingly short one. Again, depending on your level of precision.
-