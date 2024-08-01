today's leftovers
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-07-28 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (30/2024): Conferences and Progress Reports
All Sinevibes plugins are now available for Linux
Sinevibes goes Linux, a big step for the best-known plugin developer, and an update for the Integer delay plugin marks the beginning.
New Progress! deepin M1 Project Updated to deepin RC2 Version
Last July, we successfully made deepin initially compatible with Apple M1. This year, as deepin V23 beta enters the RC2 version, the deepin M1 project naturally follows with updates.
Additionally, this adaptation work not only upgrades the system environment version but also updates some system underlying component versions, optimizes the packaging process of various project modules, and partially adds timers to build content weekly for developers to experience firsthand. Now, let's dive into the specific updates in this release.
RebornOS New ISO and Installer Release
A new ISO and installer have been released. Please read on for more information…
2024-07-27 [Older] Nvidia's Open-Source Linux Kernel Driver Performing At Parity To Proprietary Driver