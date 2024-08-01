today's leftovers

Last July, we successfully made deepin initially compatible with Apple M1. This year, as deepin V23 beta enters the RC2 version, the deepin M1 project naturally follows with updates.

Additionally, this adaptation work not only upgrades the system environment version but also updates some system underlying component versions, optimizes the packaging process of various project modules, and partially adds timers to build content weekly for developers to experience firsthand. Now, let's dive into the specific updates in this release.