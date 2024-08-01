LLVMpipe is a software renderer in the Mesa driver that does not use GPU hardware. Instead, it uses LLVM's JIT compiler to dynamically convert the graphics-related code to be rendered into rasterized data for display. It offers better performance compared to softpipe.

Closed-source drivers have long been a major obstacle to the desktop ecosystem of the riscv64 architecture, causing most riscv64 development boards' built-in GPUs to be partially or completely unusable. Consequently, desktop distributions had to use software rendering as a substitute.

For a long time, the JIT backend used by Mesa's LLVMpipe was the outdated MCJIT, which lacked architecture support, rather than the newer ORCJIT, which supports a broader range of architectures. Since MCJIT has been officially replaced by ORCJIT and no longer accepts new architecture updates, Mesa had to use the lower-performing softpipe for software rendering on architectures like riscv64. This rendered desktop environments almost unusable, devastating the desktop ecosystem.

As a result, the open-source community was eager to have a faster software renderer on the riscv64 architecture.