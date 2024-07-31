Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Open Source projects vs products: A strategic approach
Explore how companies can drive innovation with Open Source projects while building successful commercial products. Three key strategies for managing change, fostering collaboration, and success.
Medevel ☛ Alexandria - Boost Your Reading Experience with this App on Linux, Windows, and macOS
Alexandria is a minimalistic, cross-platform eBook reader that is both free and open-source. Built with Tauri and Epub.js, it provides a streamlined reading experience.
Medevel ☛ Transform Your Spaces: 9 Free and Open-Source 3D Interior Design Software Tools for Linux, backdoored Windows and macOS
Designing and visualizing interior spaces has never been more accessible, thanks to a plethora of innovative tools available today. From powerful open-source applications to web-based platforms, there's something for everyone, whether you're a professional designer or a DIY enthusiast.
Medevel ☛ Dante - Track Your Reading Progress, Free Android App
Dante is a free and open-source Android app that allows users to manage their books by scanning the ISBN barcode, automatically retrieving information from Google's book database.
Medevel ☛ Jelu - is a Self-hosted Book Tracker for Avid Readers
Jelu is a free, open-source, self-hosted book tracker designed to manage your read, reading, and to-read lists. Acting as a personal Goodreads alternative, it ensures data control and security by housing all data in a single-file database. Jelu also offers an API for seamless integration with third-party tools and services.
Medevel ☛ Read Journey - The Ultimate Personalized Reading Experience
Read Journey is a free and open-source self-hosted app that enables you better personalized reading experience. It comes with a responsive user-friendly design and dozens of useful features.
It is written using React, TypeScript and can be easily deployed at Vercel.
Medevel ☛ 23 Free and Open-source Medical Simulation Projects in 2024
Medical simulation has become a critical tool in training healthcare professionals. By replicating real-life medical scenarios, these simulations provide a safe environment for students and professionals to practice and improve their skills.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Firefox Nightly: Concise and compact – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 165
Thanks to Alexandre Poirot for the latest DevTools Toolbox JS tracer improvements. The tracer will likely evolve in the next few weeks, so stay tuned for more updates. You can check out this meta bug as well to see what’s planned.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
EnterpriseDB Corporation ☛ Delightful, production-grade replication for Postgres | EDB
Let's tackle physical replication first. Let’s say we have two Postgres nodes. An "upstream" node that directly receives queries from a user, and a "downstream" node that subscribes to the upstream node for changes. Physical replication takes bytes from disk on the upstream node and copies them over the network to the downstream node. The downstream node then writes the bytes back to disk verbatim.
Arduino ☛ Clone your IoT projects with Arduino Cloud Custom Templates
Until now, users could only choose from a gallery of pre-defined templates created by Arduino. With the introduction of Custom Templates, you can now create and save your own project configurations as templates. This means you can: [...]
Education
Raspberry Pi ☛ A farewell from HackSpace magazine
We have some important news to share about HackSpace. Issue 81, out this Thursday, will be the last issue of HackSpace as a standalone magazine, and starting next month, HackSpace will become part of The MagPi, the official Raspberry Pi magazine. We’ll be adding pages to The MagPi to make room for the stories and tutorials you’ve come to expect from HackSpace.
