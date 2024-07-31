today's howtos
-
It's FOSS ☛ Copy Files Between Remote Systems in the GNU/Linux Command Line
Here are couple of methods for transferring files between remote system and local machine over SSH.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install & Setup RetroArch to Play Classic Video Games in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to install and setup RetroArch to play classic video games, including Arcade, Atari, Commodore, Nintendo, Sony Playstation games, in Ubuntu PC or laptop. RetroArch is a free open-source cross-platform front-end for emulators, game engines, media players, and other applications.
-
Tomas Tomecek: Running logdetective on a EC2 VM with CUDA
This is a followup to my previous blog about running logdetective on RHOAI with CUDA.
Here we’re starting with a fresh EC2 VM that has a nvidia GPU.
We have two challenges ahead of us:
Storage: CUDA takes a lot of space so we need to think ahead where we’ll store gigabytes of these binaries.