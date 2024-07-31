today's leftovers
HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2024] Improving the Userland Debugging Experience - Progress Report #2
The GDB port is feature-complete. A recipe has been submitted to HaikuPorts.
This took a bit longer than expected due to complexities in building the full GDB compared to gdbserver - all of which will be covered in the technical details section below. Subtle bugs revealed by invoking the debugger in different use cases delayed the project even more.
BSD
Peter Czanik: Version 4.8.0 of syslog-ng improves FreeBSD and MacOS support
Last week One Identity released version 4.8.0 of its open-source log management application. Learn about some of the new features and bug fixes: why upgrade to the latest syslog-ng version, not only on FreeBSD :-)
Fedora Family / IBM
Jeff Geerling ☛ Fixing curl install failures with Ansible on Red Hat-derivative OSes
Over the past few months, I've noticed some of my automation failing on Red Hat-derivative OSes like Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux. The reason for this has to do with the inclusion of a curl-minimal package in some distros, which conflicts with curl if you try installing the full package.
Pete Zaitcev: Fedora Panic Canceled
The other day I was watching a video by Rich Jones about Fedora on RISC-V. In it, he mentions off-hand that CentOS Stream 10 inherits from Fedora 40.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 850
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 850 for the week of July 21 – 27, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Ubuntu Studio ☛ Ubuntu Studio: Updates for July 2024
The Road to 24.10
We have quite a few exciting changes going on for Ubuntu Studio 24.10, including one that some might find controversial. However, this is not without a lot of thought and foresight, and even research, testing, and coordination.
With that, let’s just dive right into the controversial change.
