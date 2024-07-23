Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5 and More
Jeff Geerling ☛ The state of Docker on popular RISC-V platforms
So one thing I've followed closely is how easy it is for me to get my own software running on RISC-V boards. It's one thing to run some vendor-provided demos. It's another entirely to take my real-world applications and infrastructure apps, and get them to work without hassle.
Joshua Kennedy ☛ Modchipping a fridge
To work around this I decided to wait as long as was possible (~59 seconds) and then tell the fridge that the door just closed for around ~100ms.
I was originally going to opt for a microcontroller as the basis for my modchip but what we have just described is essentially a timing circuit. So the desired functionality is actually achievable with just a simple 555 timer.
Instructables ☛ Water Tank Level With Node-RED Dashboard and InfluxDB on Synology NAS Using a Raspberry Pi : 8 Steps
A Raspberry Pi monitors the water level using a submersed 4-20ma sensor and sends MQTT messages over WIFI to Node-RED which is running on a Synology NAS, but it could be running on another Raspberry Pi or other hardware.
Node-RED displays graphs showing the current water level and the change in level over time. It also pulls rain fall information from local weather underground weather stations and displays rainfall history. Data is written to a InfluxDB database to allow further analysis.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Using the M.2 HAT+ with Raspberry Pi 5
The M.2 HAT+ adapter board converts between the PCIe connector on Raspberry Pi 5 and a single M.2 M key edge connector. You can connect any device that uses the 2230 or 2242 form factors. The M.2 HAT+ can supply up to 3A of power.