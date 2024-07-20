posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2024



Quoting: 4 reasons why it doesn't matter it's still not the year of Linux on desktop —

Most server infrastructure, supercomputers, and Internet of Things (IoT) hardware runs a version of Linux. Even the Valve Steam Deck runs Linux, which is partly why the company pushed hard to get Proton development underway to offer some degree of support for thousands of games on the Steam platform. Supercomputers run Linux, and so do most web servers, and even IoT hardware. Linux is almost like a bloat-free blank slate to build something efficient without all the bloat that comes with Windows or macOS.

Windows can also be found in the public domain, as evident by the sheer number of BSODs that have been spotted.