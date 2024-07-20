Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.29: Kernel 6.10 Release, LibreChat, Raspberry Pi for Kids, Learning Commands and More
I set up a Raspberry Pi for my three year old kid and it is going smooth.
-
Medevel ☛ Cryptor - Browse, Chat and Share Files with Full Privacy and Anonymity
Cryptor is a free and open-source overlay P2P network that values your privacy and anonymity above all else. When faced with a tradeoff between the user’s privacy and convenience, privacy comes on top.
To achieve it’s level of security and privacy, a few key concepts are
-
Medevel ☛ 10 Reasons to Move to Decentralized Social Networks like Mastodon
In recent years, the landscape of social control media has evolved dramatically. With growing concerns about privacy, data ownership, and the monopolistic power of major platforms like Facebook, many users are exploring alternatives.
-
Medevel ☛ Visual Tracking in Action: Exploring 11 Open-Source Libraries and Their Real-World Applications
Visual tracking technology has revolutionized numerous fields, enabling applications to detect, follow, and analyze objects within video streams in real-time. From augmented reality and robotics to surveillance and sports analytics, visual tracking is a cornerstone of modern computer vision applications.
-
Linux Links ☛ neatmail – non-interactive email client
neatmail is a non=interactive mail client. It generates listings of, and executes ex-like commands on messages in mailboxes in mbox format.
-
LWN ☛ NGI project may lose funding
The Next Generation Internet (NGI) project, an initiative of the EU's European Commission (EC), provides funding in the form of grants for a wide variety of open-source software, including Redox, Briar, SourceHut, and many more. But the NGI project is not among those that would be funded under the current draft budget for 2025, as The Register reports. More than 60 organizations have signed on to an open letter asking the EC to reconsider:
We find this transformation incomprehensible, moreover when NGI has proven efficient and economical to support free software as a whole, from the smallest to the most established initiatives. This ecosystem diversity backs the strength of European technological innovation, and maintaining the NGI initiative to provide structural support to software projects at the heart of worldwide innovation is key to enforce the sovereignty of a European infrastructure. Contrary to common perception, technical innovations often originate from European rather than North American programming communities, and are mostly initiated by small-scaled organizations.