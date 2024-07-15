Free Software Leftovers

A "Youth and Open Source" panel was held at the United Nations (UN) Open Source Program Office (OSPO) for Good conference in the UN building in Manhattan. There was only one little problem with it. To quote Ruth Ikegah, a young Nigerian open source project manager, "We need more young people here because I see a lot of old people here."

She nailed it.

Even as an old guy myself, I noticed this. Indeed, Jim Jagielski, Salesforce's Head of OSPO, and I had talked about how gray the conference was. Part of that was the nature of the meeting, where most of the people were senior government, NGO, and open source leaders. But, if we're going to change the world for good with open source, we need to grab the attention of people who haven't turned 30 yet.