Free Software Leftovers
ARRL ☛ Celebrating Software Defined Radio
The winners of the Ulrich L. Rohde Award, created in 2022 for innovative research in the field of software defined radio, were also announced:
The GNU Radio project for its good software solutions for software defined radio (SDR) technology. GNU Radio is a free software development toolkit that provides signal processing blocks to implement software-defined radios and signal processing systems.
Linux Links ☛ Feedback: Lesser Known Free and Open Source GNU/Linux Software
Please share your favorite open source software that often goes by unnoticed by other users.
The Register UK ☛ The graying open source community needs fresh blood
A "Youth and Open Source" panel was held at the United Nations (UN) Open Source Program Office (OSPO) for Good conference in the UN building in Manhattan. There was only one little problem with it. To quote Ruth Ikegah, a young Nigerian open source project manager, "We need more young people here because I see a lot of old people here."
She nailed it.
Even as an old guy myself, I noticed this. Indeed, Jim Jagielski, Salesforce's Head of OSPO, and I had talked about how gray the conference was. Part of that was the nature of the meeting, where most of the people were senior government, NGO, and open source leaders. But, if we're going to change the world for good with open source, we need to grab the attention of people who haven't turned 30 yet.
Salih Emin: uCareSystem 24.07.14: Improved System Restart Detection
uCareSystem has had the ability to detect if a system reboot is needed after applying maintenance tasks for some time now. With the new release, it will also show you the list of packages that requested the reboot. Additionally, the new release has squashed some annoying bugs. Restart ? Why though ?
GNU ☛ automake @ Savannah: automake 1.17 released [stable]
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Carlos Garnacho: Goodbye Tracker, hello TinySPARQL and LocalSearch
It is our pleasure (Sam’s and mine) to announce the following project renames:
– The Tracker SPARQL library will now be known as TinySPARQL
– The Tracker Miners indexer will now be known as LocalSearch, or GNOME LocalSearch if you prefer.
Openwashing
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Apple Approves QEMU-Based PC Emulator App for iOS
This weekend Fashion Company Apple officially approved the first PC emulator on the App Store, the open-source app UTM SE which is based on QEMU and is entirely free to download (no IAP).
