Web Servers and Mozilla/Web Browsers
-
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Advanced URL rewriting with Apache APISIX
I spoke at Swiss PgDay in Switzerland in late June. The talk was about how to create a no-code API with the famous PostgreSQL database, the related PostgREST, and Apache APISIX, of course. I already wrote about the idea in a previous post. However, I wanted to improve it, if only slightly.
-
Mozilla
-
Jeff Triplett ☛ Jeff Triplett's Micro.blog
What annoys me the most is that Mozilla was supposed to be the company that knows better, but their leadership keeps reminding us of who they are.
-
Hackaday ☛ Ask Hackaday: Has Firefox Finally Gone Too Far?
In a world where so much of our lives depend on the use of online services, the web browser used to access those services becomes of crucial importance. It becomes a question of whether we trust the huge corporate interests which control this software with such access to our daily lives, and it is vital that the browser world remains a playing field with many players in the game.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Disable Firefox 128’s latest adware “feature”
If you’re one of the few remaining people running Firefox, you’ve had a new feature enabled without your knowledge or consent.
-