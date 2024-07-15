Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More
-
Jasper Tandy ☛ Jasper is blogging Fuji X100VI
I had an X100-series camera ages ago, but a can of Dr Pepper exploded in my bag and killed it. I wasn't going to replace it, but I've been increasingly wanting something that can take decent pictures but doesn't require me to bring a bag with me, so decided to go for it. It's pretty great so far - I'm not using the film emulation stuff too much as the custom ones get lost on import to Lightroom and I
can'twon't just use JPEG. I've been very happy with how responsive it is, how the images look, and just how convenient it is.
-
Chris Aldrich ☛ Aggregated Resources and Playlist for a Crash Course on the Olympia SM3 Portable Typewriter
Along the way I’ve been aggregating some related Olympia SM3 (and other SM family) resources and videos which include several on use, a few comparing them to other machines (for those considering buying them), and a variety on taking them apart and adjusting them to peak performance including doing rack, ring & cylinder, on feet, motion, silent return spring, trip timing, and spacebar adjustments.
-
CNX Software ☛ Minino ESP32-C6 board is designed for IoT security and penetration testing
Minino security tool is a kitty-shaped ESP32-C6 powered cybersecurity device for analyzing 2.4GHz communications and probing IoT devices. It supports Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi 6, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter, and has a dedicated GNSS radio for receiving signals from various satellite constellations. Minino is compatible with CatSniffer analysis tools and Wireshark software, and can log packet captures on a microSD card. These features make this suitable for applications like assessing IoT device security, network analysis, and wireless protocol research.
-
Hackaday ☛ Undo Arduino Encryption With An Oscilloscope
Cryptography ain’t easy. Seemingly small details like how many times a computationally intensive loop runs can give the game away. [Lord Feistel] gives us a demo of how this could work with nothing more than poorly designed code, a resistor, and an oscilloscope.
-
Hackaday ☛ Five Ways To Repair Broken PCB Traces
When everything used wires, it was easy to splice them or replace them. Not so much with PC boards, but everyone has their favorite method for repairing a broken trace. [Mr. SolderFix] has his five favorite ways, as you can see in the video below.
-
CNX Software ☛ ODROID-H3/H4 x86 SBCs get M.2 PCIe Gen 3 x4 expansion cards with two or four M.2 sockets
ODROID-H3 and ODROID-H4 x86 single board computers have gotten two affordable M.2 expansion cards with the M.2 2×2 card adding two PCIe Gen 3 x2 slots and the M.2 4×1 adding four PCIe Gen 3 x1 slots (ODROID-H4 only) to the defective chip maker Intel SBCs.