Khadas Officially Launches Mind Graphics eGPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Khadas has launched the Mind Graphics eGPU, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. This expansion of the Mind hardware family boosts performance for creative design, video rendering, gaming, and more.

U2500 HAT Adds M.2 NVMe Support & Dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5

The U2500 M.2 NVMe & dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5, recently featured by the distributor 52Pi, is a versatile expansion module designed to enhance the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT board integrates high-speed storage and network features, making it suitable for various advanced applications.

RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe Support

Sipeed launched the Lichee Pi 3A, an advanced development board designed for various computing tasks, including embedded systems and AI development. Powered by the K1 processor, a 22nm, RISC-V 1.6GHz CPU with eight cores, it ensures efficient performance for demanding applications.

[PDF] Jewel and Pearl Free Ebook: Practical Guide to Command Lines and Terminal on Ubuntu Noble

Today we are happy to publish free ebook version of our tutorial Jewel & Pearl: a Practical Guide to Command Lines & Terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" available as PDF as well as Writer's ODT. You are permitted to copy, edit, translate, print, sell and remix this book as long as you keep author's name and license unchanged. By this book, we want to help and support all Ubuntu users in both learning their own's basic command lines as well as exercising with LibreOffice altogether and these two things are important as dear readers may have known by reading The Ubuntu Buzz for years. Now happy reading and please help us share with your friends. Thank you for downloading! 

Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2024

Andrew Tanenbaum Honored with ACM Software System Award
MINIX creator Andrew Tanenbaum receives the top Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) award for educational impact
Wine 9.13 Enhances ODBC Driver Support
Wine 9.13 released, including ODBC driver support, user32 data upgrades, and CMD.EXE rewrite
Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux 6.10 as the latest stable kernel branch that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
CachyOS Introduces New Repository Optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs
Latest CachyOS release introduces a new repository optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs, installer improvements, and more.
OBS Studio 30.2 Released with NVENC AV1 Support on Linux, Unified PipeWire Source
OBS Studio 30.2 has been officially released today as the second update to the OBS Studio 30 series of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free video recording and live streaming software.
 
Honoring a Fedora legend: Mel Chua
The Fedora Council recently received the news that Mel Chua, a Fedora contributor in the early and formative days of the Project, was placed in hospice care after a long battle against cancer
GNU Linux-libre 6.10-gnua
Linux-libre 6.10-gnu
GNU automake-1.17 released
This is to announce GNU Automake 1.17, a stable release
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Can Now Do What It Should Have Always Done
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is no longer disappointing after this fix
Kubuntu Focus Ir16 Gen 2 Review: A Linux Laptop That Just Works
Sorting through the niche and varied world of pre-built Linux computers is a challenge
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 14th, 2024
The 196th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 14th, 2024.
Popular Android apps could soon capture Ultra HDR images
Windows TCO: AT&T, the Latest Cautionary Tale
LliureX – educational-based Spanish Linux distribution
LliureX is billed as an educational initiative focused on the use of free digital tools
Review: Ubuntu Core 24
Commercially backed Linux vendors, such as Fedora and openSUSE
Messaging and VoIP apps will soon land on cars running Android Automotive
Pacman 7.0 Package Manager Released, Here’s What’s New
Arch's Pacman 7.0 package manager enhances security, introducing DownloadUser for safer file handling
Whonix 17.2 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released
Whonix Linux 17.2 targets anonymity-paranoid users
Gnuastro 0.23 released
New GNU release
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.1 released
Version 6.0.4 was released only 6 days ago...
Poof! Shaman Holly Million, Gnome’s Executive Director Disappears on July 31
Professional shaman Holly Million, who became Gnome’s executive director in October
Google makes Linux more secure
Google has taken a proactive step to bolster Linux security with the introduction of the counted_by attribute for flexible array members
GNOME 47 Alpha Desktop Environment Released with Support for Accent Colors
The GNOME Project today announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment series, due out later this year.
Games: Clown Computing/Gaming, Digital Restrictions (DRM), and More
Some game-related news
Parabola – distro based on Arch Linux
Parabola is a Linux distribution based on Arch
OpenSUSE Aeon Desktop Enhances Security With Full Disk Encryption
Full Disk Encryption Comes to Aeon Desktop
Games: PCSX2, Godot, and More
latest from gamingonlinux
Linux event and Linux kernel 6.6.39 compiled for EasyOS
Some kernel news
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
Incus 6.3 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.3 rolls out with initial support for running OCI application containers
Linux Command Line for Beginners – creating directories and files
In this Command Line for Beginners tutorial series I try to lay down the basics in simple steps to get a feel for what is possible with the command line and how to actually work with it
9 Best Free and Open Source Tools to Search the Filesystem
ArchBang – simple lightweight rolling release Linux distribution
ArchBang is a simple live Arch Linux based distribution using the Openbox window manager
Jargon Buster: What is an Immutable Distro?
Immutable Linux distributions. While these existed for a while, it is getting popular now
6.10-rc7
New RC, finalised soon
Reaching Higher [original]
GNU/Linux seems to be growing a lot this month, as does the general interest in it (people looking for information)
NethSecurity 8.1 Open Source Linux Firewall Released
NethSecurity 8.1, an open-source Linux firewall, is here with improved stability, a new admin management UI, connection tracking, and more
TrueNAS 24.04.1.1
Latest bugfix
Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 Disk Cloning Tool Is Here Powered by Linux Kernel 6.9
Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 as a new version of this powerful, free, and open-source tool for cloning disk drives.