Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More

I had an X100-series camera ages ago, but a can of Dr Pepper exploded in my bag and killed it. I wasn't going to replace it, but I've been increasingly wanting something that can take decent pictures but doesn't require me to bring a bag with me, so decided to go for it. It's pretty great so far - I'm not using the film emulation stuff too much as the custom ones get lost on import to Lightroom and I can't won't just use JPEG. I've been very happy with how responsive it is, how the images look, and just how convenient it is.