Gnuastro 0.23 released

Dear all,

I am happy to share the 22nd stable release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro) :-).

Gnuastro is an official GNU package, consisting of various command-line programs, C/C++ library functions and GNU Makefile extensions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Cretan's). For the Gnuastro web page, hands-on tutorials (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), list of Gnuastro's library, Gnuastro's programs and Makefile extensions please see the links below respectively:

https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Tutorials.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/software/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Makefile-extensions.html

There have been 91 commits by 8 people in the 23 weeks since 0.22, see [1] below for the full list. For all the new features, as well as changes and bug fixes, see the NEWS file entry for this version; shown in [2] below.

Here are the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [3]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see [4]. See [5] for the list of software used to bootstrap this tarball.

https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.23.tar.lz (4.7MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.23.tar.gz (7.6MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.23.tar.lz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.23.tar.gz.sig (833B)

Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed). Just note that the SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to (see [6] on how to generate it).

48e548e90a71c1f61bf7a2c8a7b6ced909ff1533 gnuastro-0.23.tar.gz +X53X/tZgcY/it++lY/Ov5FHwT8OfpZAfd398zs/dwI= gnuastro-0.23.tar.gz 6bd4f19ece4ae742ec63435b105fa9c01aa1e89c gnuastro-0.23.tar.lz 2FM92kROTjs1d4de0VmJkrbMCYPICVStsAFtReMEoaM= gnuastro-0.23.tar.lz

If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please don't forget to cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. For the full list of Gnuastro papers, see https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/public-libraries/0QdYMuVCQdmygEh0Vs_4Ew (requires Javascript).

Best wishes, Mohammad

