Starting in 5 Minutes: Stella Assange on the Latest...
We might update this page with a WebM copy (local) if there is something important
5 Weeks Have Passed Since the Edward Brocklesby (ejb) Scandal or 'Gate' Started. Debian Has Not Yet Responded in Any Way Whatsoever (to Quell Concerns/Fears).
still an ongoing series
[Meme] Changing How We Think of Patents
they're only about serving and protecting powerful people
Links 11/07/2024: Intuit Layoffs, Companies Keep Bricking Products
Links for the day
Gemini Links 11/07/2024: Switch to a Dumbphone and Development Frustrations
Links for the day
The Race to GNU/Linux in Moldova
12 years ago Microsoft was still measured at 99%
EPO: Special Permission Needed to be Ill or Care for the Ill When Issuing Monopolies to Foreign Corporations is a Paramount Priority
It's 'production' 'production' 'production'!
[Meme] A Special Patent Office, the EPO
"I have no death certificate yet"
Links 11/07/2024: Internet Phone Book and Intense Mind Control/Censorship by Social Control Media
Links for the day
Andreas Tille, Chris Lamb & Debian sexism, not listening to real female developers
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
GNU/Linux Expanding in Russia, But Not Exactly Invading the Market
Russian spies work at Microsoft
[Meme] GPL is Still an Alien Concept to the Boardroom of IBM
stomp all over copyleft while blackmailing the FSF into inaction
ChromeOS and GNU/Linux Also Leapfrog and Surpass Apple in Kenya
ChromeOS is at about 1% there, so 6% total (more than Apple)
[Meme] Pay Cash, Avoid Hidden Fees
Cashless society means a less free society
The Media Cannot Use the B Word (Bribe) Anymore?
That might "offend" Microsoft
99 More to Go (in 9 Days)
Unless the FSF extends the 'cutoff' date as it usually does
Microsoft Windows in Bulgaria: From 99% to Barely a Quarter
Only 15 years ago it seemed like Windows had cemented its 'lead'
Our Most Productive Summer Since We Started (2006)
We have over 10,000 lines of written notes and drafts
Compare WIPO to ADR Forum
it is "rude" not to hire lawyers
[Meme] GPL Circumvention by IBM (Red Hat)
"GPL? All mine!"
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Costa Rica: Over 4% Now
Desktop (or Laptop) & Tablet & Mobile combined would be about 50% "Linux"
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 10, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Links 11/07/2024: Space Programs, Education, and Mass Layoffs
Links for the day
Fellowship indexing pages by person
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
US State Department admitted General Hugh S. Johnson went off-topic, Andreas Tille called for punishments
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Gemini Links 11/07/2024: Shifting Interests and It's All Books Now
Links for the day
