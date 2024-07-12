LWN Coverage of Kernel

Like many kernel subsystems, the Linux security module (LSM) subsystem makes extensive use of indirect function calls. Those calls, however, are increasingly problematic, and the pressure to remove them has been growing. The good news is that there is a patch series from KP Singh that accomplishes that goal. Its progress into the mainline has been slow — this change was first proposed by Brendan Jackman and Paul Renauld in 2020 — and this work has been caught up in some wider controversies along the way, but it should be close to being ready.

A security module provides a set of hooks, one for each operation within the kernel that it wants to control. Whenever that operation (opening a file, for example, or creating a new process) is invoked by user space, the security module's hook function will be called with information about the requested action. The hook then has the opportunity to see whether an action is allowed by the policy it is meant to enforce and, if not, block that action. The kernel can have more than one security module active at a time, each of which provides its own hook functions. Those functions are stored in a linked list; traversing that list and calling all of the hook functions is where the indirect calls come in.