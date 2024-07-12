The review-work balance, and other dilemmas

One of the biggest problems of working in such a large project as Gentoo, is that there’s always a lot of work to be done. Once you get engaged deeply enough, no matter how hard you’re going to try, the backlog will just keep growing. There are just so many things that need to be done, and someone has to do them.

There are things I’ve taken up in Gentoo simply because I’ve found them interesting or enjoyable. However, there are also some things that I’ve taken up, because they needed to be done and nobody was doing them. And then there are things that fall somewhere in the middle — like in Python, where I enjoy lots of stuff, but this also implies I’m ending up with a lot of thankless work. And I don’t believe it’s fair to just do the nice part, and ignore the hard part.

The immediate reasons for taking up these jobs vary. Sometimes a particular problem affected me directly, so I stepped up to resolve it — this is basically how people end up joining the Gentoo Infrastructure team. Sometimes I’ve noticed something early that would be a major hassle for users later on, and I’ve taken it up. Sometimes I’ve noticed that many users are already complaining about something, and that something needs to be done.

But then, what next? Let’s say I’ve ended up doing something that’s not really a good fit for me. I keep sending calls for help, but receive no offers. Now I’m facing said dilemma: Should I continue overburdening myself with this, or should I leave it and let it rot?

