Pine64 Unveils Oz64: An Upcoming SBC Featuring Sophgo SG2000 SoC and Wi-Fi 6
Quoting: Pine64 Unveils Oz64: An Upcoming SBC Featuring Sophgo SG2000 SoC and Wi-Fi 6 Pine64 Unveils Oz64: An Upcoming SBC Featuring Sophgo SG2000 SoC and Wi-Fi 6 —
The Oz64 supports various operating systems and development environments, backed by a community actively involved in software development and troubleshooting. This includes support for NuttX and Debian variants tailored for the SG200x, along with specialized development toolchains for the RISC-V and ARM architectures.