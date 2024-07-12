Pine64 Unveils Oz64: An Upcoming SBC Featuring Sophgo SG2000 SoC and Wi-Fi 6

Highlights of DXVK 2.4 include D3D8 support as the Direct3D 8 to Vulkan translation D8VK has been merged into DXVK, support for multiple window system backends in dxvk-native, and non-native refresh rate emulation for reporting a different refresh rate to video games in environments where the display mode can’t be changed.

Coming about five weeks after the LibreOffice 24.2.4 update, LibreOffice 24.2.5 is here to introduce more fixes for those annoying issues, bugs, crashes, regression, and other problems reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 series.

The Pine64 Oz64 is an upcoming single-board computer that integrates 64-bit RISC-V cores and 64-bit ARM cores with the Sophgo SG2000 System-on-Chip. This cost-effective device offers fast wireless communication capabilities with Wi-Fi 6 and optional Power-over-Ethernet support.

Pine64 recently introduced the Quartz64 Zero, a compact and economical single board computer featuring the Rockchip RK3566T SoC. Designed for both hobbyists and commercial applications, this board offers scalable features and a guaranteed long-term supply.

The July 2024 release of DietPi v9.6 introduces new software, enhancements, and bug fixes to enhance user experience and system performance. This update includes the addition of the IRC bouncer software package soju and several improvements across different devices and features.