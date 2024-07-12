posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2024



DietPi July 2024 News (Version 9.6)

The July 2024 release of DietPi v9.6 introduces new software, enhancements, and bug fixes to enhance user experience and system performance. This update includes the addition of the IRC bouncer software package soju and several improvements across different devices and features.

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized operating system based on Linux, tailored for single-board computers and small-scale devices. Its primary goal is to provide a minimal yet efficient environment for running various applications and services with minimal resource consumption.