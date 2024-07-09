Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, OpenSSH Coverage, and WordPress Briefing
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 289
An incredibly powerful hex editor for reverse engineering binaries, easily searching through snaphots for end users, streaming audio from phones to the GNU/Linux desktop, writing interactive fiction games, and how we makes notes and manage tasks.
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ RegreSSHion Strikes | LINUX Unplugged 570
We dig into the RegreSSHion bug, debate it's real threat and explore clever tools to build a tasty fried onion around your system.
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Episode 436 – OpenSSH and node-ip – it’s all exponential growth
Josh and Kurt talk about the recent OpenSSH vulnerability and the node-ip project owner taking their project private. They’re quasi related in the context of two open source projects handled bugs very differently.
-
WordPress ☛ WordPress Briefing: Episode 83: Learning Pathways
Discover how Learning Pathways can guide you through your WordPress journey with clarity and purpose. In the latest episode of WordPress Briefing, host Josepha Haden Chomphosy welcomes special guest Wes Theron to discuss the newly introduced Learning Pathways. These curated lesson sets are tailored to various experience levels, roles, and use cases, ensuring a personalized learning experience for every WordPress user.