posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024



Quoting: Want to save your old computer? Try these 5 Linux distributions | ZDNET —

As someone who's been around the block a few hundred times with technology, planned obsolescence has long bothered me.

Consider this: When Microsoft released Windows 11, it became clear that a lot of hardware (capable of running the previous iteration) wouldn't support the new version of Windows. A lot of people wound up having to purchase new systems (if they wanted to stick with Windows). For some, that wasn't an option, so they had to keep using a Windows operating system that would eventually fall out of support. That meant no more security updates, which can leave users (and their data) vulnerable.

If you've found yourself in such a situation, there's hope by way of a handful of Linux distributions designed specifically for older (or less-powerful) hardware. With these operating systems, you can revive an old machine and make it run as though it were new.

Here are five Linux distributions that are perfectly at home on older (and even newer) hardware.