[Debian] scikit-survival 0.23.0 Released and Ubuntu Adds Support to Install DEBs in App Center
-
Sebastian Pölsterl: scikit-survival 0.23.0 released
I am pleased to announce the release of scikit-survival 0.23.0.
This release adds support for scikit-learn 1.4 and 1.5, which includes missing value support for RandomSurvivalForest. For more details on missing values support, see the section in the release announcement for 0.23.0.
-
2024-06-21 [Older] Ubuntu Adds Support to Install DEBs in App Center