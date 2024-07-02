OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024



Today, the OpenSSH project announced the release of OpenSSH 9.8, available for download on its official mirrors. This release patched a critical issue (CVE-2024-6387) found in Portable OpenSSH versions 8.5p1 to 9.7p1.

The vulnerability, potentially allowing arbitrary code execution with root privileges, particularly affected 32-bit Linux systems with ASLR.

Although the exploit has not been demonstrated on 64-bit systems, the possibility remains, heightening the risk for systems without effective address space layout randomization (ASLR).