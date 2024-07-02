KDE Plasma 6.1.2 Is Out to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix More Issues

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 02, 2024



KDE Plasma 6.1.2 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1.1 to improve the Overview effect by making the labels showing window titles more legible and adding bell sounds to the Ocean and Oxygen sound themes.

It also fixes hover and highlight effects in the sidebar listing sub-pages on the Accessibility page in System Settings and correctly hides the sub-category column in System Settings when using another application to open a different page that doesn’t live in a sub-category.

Read on