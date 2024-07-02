PostgreSQL Related New Releases and News
PostgreSQL ☛ Psycopg 3.2 released
After 846 commits and close to two years in the making, we are very happy to announce the release of Psycopg 3.2!
This release adds several new features to the Psycopg 3 line, some of which are: [...]
PostgreSQL ☛ Greenmask v0.2.0b1 Release
PostgreSQL Logical Dump and Anonymization Tool
This major beta release introduces new features and refactored transformers, significantly enhancing Greenmask's flexibility to better meet business needs. Help us improve GreenMask and tailor it to meet community needs. We welcome your feedback in the release discussion on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub .
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v8.9 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.9. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 20 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_back 2.4.0 released
pg_back is a simple backup tool for PostgreSQL using pg_dump.
The main features of pg_back are: [...]
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_dumpbinary v2.18 released
This is a maintenance release that fixes two bugs in the restore process.
PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.EU 2024 Registration is open
Hello from PostgreSQL Europe!
The registration for PGConf.EU 2024, which will take place on 22-25 October in Athens, is now open.
We have a limited number of tickets available for purchase with the discount code EARLYBIRD.