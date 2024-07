GNU/Linux at 5% in Germany, Says statCounter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024,

updated Jul 02, 2024



statCounter has begun showing data for July and today we examine the latest from Germany, based on the preliminary data [1, 2]. The curve shows only "proper" distros of GNU/Linux, not ChromeOS (Chromebooks).

This is the highest in years. Rounding up(wards), 4.51% is 5. █